Keith Urban is nothing but supportive of him and wife Nicole Kidman's 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, and her burgeoning modeling career.

Sunday Rose made her runway debut at the spring/summer 2025 Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 and despite her walk getting mixed reviews, Urban clearly disagrees with the negative comments.

"It was great. I thought she did great," he tells Entertainment Tonight in a new interview.

As for her unique accent that was displayed in a Vogue interview that went viral -- which sounds like mix between a Southern accent and an Australian accent -- Urban thinks nothing of it.

"She's just our daughter," he said.

Meanwhile, Kidman is clearly proud of their eldest daughter as well. Urban and Kidman have been married since 2006 and also share13-year-old daughter Faith.

"I was just like, 'You got this baby,'" Kidman recently told E! News. "I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way."

Sunday Rose's runway debut caused controversy, with some feeling this was a clear case of nepotism.

"Omg her walk. That's so shi**y to real models who have to struggle hard," one comment on the Vogue video reads. "I don't know if they have those anymore. Trustfund babies are taking over the world."

"Unfortunately, someone has to tell this kid ......." another comment reads.

"Let's hear it for the NEPOTISM BABYYYY👏👏👏," another comment reads.

Still, some did stick up for Sunday Rose in the brutal comment section.

"This is a 16-year old CHILD being BASHED in the comments," pne Instagram user pointd out. "People should be ashamed. What if this was your daughter, sister, niece, neighbor or friend. These comments are what is wrong with the world. What if she's reading the comments? Grow up. Do better. Karma is real."

"For those with negative comments can yo please STOP. Be better and filter it. Show some decency," another comment reads. "It's just another form of bullying. No need to tear a 16 yo down. She's excited to go out in the world and do something that she loves. It's her thing so let her enjoy it. Realistically having very famous parents does mean that doors open easier for them. It's just the way of the world. It doesn't mean that they aren't going to be amazing at their craft. They too want to find a place in the world and have purpose, so let them and be kind. She's got a killer body for the runway. Like her mum she has legs for days, slender, striking and young. Look at Kate Hudson, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Johnson, Miles Cyrus, Dan Levy, Lily Collins to name a few, all from famous parents but also talented. She's just starting out. Good luck Sunday Rose, with a name that beautiful, I wish you every success. 🇦🇺🫶😉."

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'