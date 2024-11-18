John Oliver went scorched earth on former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, on Sunday's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. The comedian even included a joke about the politician that he quipped his lawyers told him not to use.

Those familiar with the show know Oliver frequently goes on intense diatribes about politicians, filled with news clips and quotes to drive home his point. For Gaetz, the Republican representative who resigned this month when Trump announced him, Oliver did no different, with the host highlighting aghast reactions to the pick of Gaetz as AG.

"Apparently, when Gaetz was announced, there were audible gasps by House Republicans," Oliver says in his monologue. "When a reporter asked Congressman Mike Simpson if Gaetz had the experience and character to be AG, he responded, 'Are you s**ttin me, that you just asked that question? No!'"

The Last Week Tonight host continues, "Which is objectively the correct response to the idea that this guy could be attorney general — a man who my lawyers insist I cannot call Jeffery Epstein if he went to s**ttier beaches. So, I am not going to do that."

Though no charges were brought against him, Gaetz had previously been investigated by the federal government in a sex trafficking probe involving a 17-year-old girl, as The New York Times reported. However, according to Oliver's take, that kind of checkered past may seemingly be par for the course if Trump gets his way with his cabinet appointment.

"Get used to it, because 'the worst blank in American history' is going to be this administration's MO," Oliver adds, per HuffPost. "Get ready for the worst Easter egg roll in American history. The Easter Bunny will be on fire. Every egg will be filled with expired mayonnaise. And all the kids who don't win will be immediately put into foster care."

Watch some of Oliver's Last Week Tonight takedown of Gaetz in the video below.