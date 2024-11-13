Actress Rachel Zegler, the West Side Story star who will play the titular Snow White in next year's live-action remake of Disney's Snow White, has spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump in a series of new posts to her Instagram Story that explain her viewpoint about the former U.S. president who won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris.

Last week, Trump was declared the election's winner when he surpassed the 270 electoral college votes necessary to become America's next president after a grueling campaign season that saw the former president, who was last elected in 2016, beat Harris, the current vice president, who was running after replacing current President Joe Biden.

Since Trump's 2024 win, many in the entertainment world such as actors and actresses have commented on the results and what the electoral outcome means for the country.

For her part, Zegler said that she fears living in a "world that will be hard to raise my daughter in" and she further added her hopes that Trump and Trump voters "never know peace."

As reported Wednesday (Nov. 13) by Cosmic Book News, Zegler wrote on her Instagram Story, "i find myself speechless in the midst of this. another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world i do not want to live in. leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn't want. leaning us towards a world that is fearful."

She continued, "i shouldn't be this shocked. but i am. i am heartbroken for my friends who awoke fear this morning. and i am here with you. to cry, to yell, to hug. to wax poetic on how the left continues to fail us in forging a new path forward. this loss should not have been. and it certainly should not have been by so many votes."

She added, "i echo ethel cain's statement more than anything. may trump supporters and trump voters and trump himself never know peace."

Cain is a trans singer who, as reported by Billboard, recently said very similarly, "If you voted for Trump, I hope that peace never finds you."

Notably, Zegler will be the first Latina actress to play Snow White in a live-action major motion picture. See the post below for screenshots from the actress' Instagram Story.