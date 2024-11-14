Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has come clean about this past summer's controversial revenge porn scandal that saw her allegedly expose explicit images of her co-star Brittany Eady without Eady's permission, subsequently getting fired from the reality TV show.

Fast forward to this week, and Moore told talk show host Tamron Hall that she's now "taken full accountability" for what she did.

In late June, it was first reported that Moore was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she had been suspended indefinitely from filming due to the alleged stunt. Earlier that month, at Moore's June 6 grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa, she had reportedly publicly displayed photos of RHOA newby Eady engaging in sexual acts with an unknown male, all while Bravo cameras were rolling to capture the event. Eady was not present.

At the time, sources told People magazine that Moore was retaliating against Eady because Eady had allegedly threatened her using the word "gun." However, a second source refuted that story to the outlet, saying, "At no time was Kenya ever threatened with a weapon, nor was there ever a weapon present during the course of production."

Now that it's been almost six months since the incident and its accompanying controversy, Moore sat down for a new episode of The Tamron Hall Show to air out her regret.

"If I could do it all over again, I believe the photos were very distasteful, and I elevated the situation," Moore said to Hall. "I've elevated situations before, and I've taken full accountability for the things that I've done. I am sorry for what I've done," adding, "I didn't have to take it that far." Watch the video below.

In a daytime exclusive, #KenyaMoore says she takes accountability for the photo scandal that led to her #RHOA suspension. pic.twitter.com/DAHqzuBbE0 — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) November 14, 2024

Initially, in response to Moore's alleged actions, Eady addressed the situation on social media, expressing that she was affected by the emotional impact of Moore's actions.

"I am still processing the nasty low, disgusting vile things that was done to try and hurt me," Eady said on social media in June, according to MediaTakeOut. "Bullying and revenge porn is never okay," she added.