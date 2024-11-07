In recent developments regarding the investigation of Liam Payne's tragic death on October 16th, police have detained a hotel worker and drug dealer accused of supplying the drugs that led to his fatality and also raided the home of Payne's friend, who has also been detained.

A thorough examination revealed Payne sustained 25 injuries after falling from his third-floor balcony at the Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne's autopsy revealed that the former One Direction member was under the influence of several drugs, including pink cocaine.

One of the suspects accused of supplying these drugs is an employee of the Palermo hotel, according to Buenos Aires's La Nación and Rolling Stone. The Justice Department has carried out several raids for a maintenance worker at the hotel and a drug dealer, who have been charged with various crimes in relation to the investigation.

BREAKING: Three arrested in connection with death of Liam Payne https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/oYT2DUAs8X — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 7, 2024

An unnamed Argentine businessman and friend of Payne has also been charged with abandonment of a person. He allegedly posed as Payne's business manager and kept Payne's drug use from his family, refusing to show up after authorities contacted him on the day of Payne's death.

Police have raided eight locations related to the three arrests, along with the room of a woman who was with Payne before his death.

In the meantime, according to La Nacion's report, Payne's body is set to return home to the UK. His upcoming funeral is set to include an A-list guest attendance, including One Direction members Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan.

Article originally appeared on 'Music Times.'