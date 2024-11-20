The 2024 Country Music Awards certainly brought out a unique sense of fashion; with the likes of Billy Bob Thornton (former partner of Angelina Jolie), one would think fashion would be on point; that was as eye-popping as it was head-scratching.

Embracing a Western vibe for her layered look, some critics labeled Landman's star's outfit overkill.

Is Billy Bob Thornton trying to bring back Boy George's look? pic.twitter.com/FP6kTx35xL — Dave Crawshaw (@TheCrawPa) November 21, 2024

Dressed unusually and remarking that he preferred the company of his fellow speakers to that of the other attendees, Thornton looked like a man who had arrived at the wrong party.

According to Today, in response to a question about who he was looking forward to talking to the most at the event, he joked, "Probably my own soul," which he also noted to be the vibe he was giving off on the red carpet.

The 68-year-old actor has been frank about his clothing choices, telling Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show recently that he likes to buy women's jeans because they fit better.

He said: "The reason I don't like to wear men's jeans is because they're all too baggy. I've got bird legs and it just feels like I'm in a tent. I like a nice fit and they fit great with boots."

Before this recent photographic saga, glory and controversy were no strangers to rollback Bob Thornton's bold style choices. He famously wore vials of his ex-partner Angelina Jolie's blood in a necklace early in their relationship.

This latest appearance raises questions over whether the conclusion of his wardrobe travels brand him a midlife crisis or just an individual tendency.

As Thornton experiments with a different style of hat, those who saw him on Sunday, as well as the critics, will be watching to see what other sartorial leaps he makes.