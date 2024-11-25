Snoop Dogg is the latest superstar to make a surprise appearance on Kai Cenat's marathon livestream, 'Mafiathon 2.'

During his time on the stream, the rap legend turned their time together into a memorable hotbox session and showed off his lightning-quick blunt rolling skills.

The stream took place on Nov. 24 and it began with Snoop laying down some ground rules.

"Round one is everybody takes one to the head. There's a seven-minute time limit. Then once you've passed round one, round two is you gotta smoke two to the head in ten minutes or less. Then we gone freestyle," he said.

However, he let out a hilarious warning.

"Some of you n---- ain't even gonna make it out the first round," he said.

Snoop Dogg hotboxing with Kai Cenat is too funny! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HRQU4au6qS — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 25, 2024

Snoop and the gang then proceeded to fill the car with smoke. But he did go on to give those you could not handle it a way out of the situation.

"When you tap three times, we letting your a-s out. You gone stand out in the cold until we finish," he shared.

True to his status, Snoop encouraged Cenat through a coughing fit.

"Yeah, that's what I want to hear," he said in response to the coughing.

Kai Cenat managed to last the entire 17 minutes, earning high praise from Snoop. "Flying high with honors," he declared, crowning the streamer a hotboxing graduate.

Elsewhere in the stream, Snoop showed off his impressive blunt rolling skills. True to his skills as a legendary smoker, Snoop rolled the blunt in 19 seconds.

Kai Cenat left shocked after Snoop Dogg rolled a backwood in 19 seconds 😳 pic.twitter.com/wtcJndZHpY — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2024

Cenat was shocked at how fast Snoop completed the task and the rapper laughed in response.

"Yeah, n----. The Guinness World Record I hold it. That's me. When you turned your head it was done. And guess what, the chat seen it. Chat, did y'all see that?" Snoop said.

Snoop was not the only famous face that appeared on the stream over the weekend. Both SZA and Lizzo made an appearance, and gossiped about Cenat's hygiene. SZA shared that Cenat seemed like a "clean person." However, Lizzo chimed in and joked that the streamer hadn't "washed his balls" in a long time.

SZA was stunned and asked Lizzo if it was true. The "Truth Hurts" artist shared that Cenat had been showering with his trunks on for 23 days, but shared that Cenat may have washed himself in the interim.

SZA & Lizzo were gossiping about Kai Cenat’s hygiene thinking they weren’t on camera 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/N1UbmmXyV5 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 24, 2024

"His meat's been dry for 23 days? Unbelievable!" SZA exclaimed in a response.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'