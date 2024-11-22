Chris Brown's appearance on Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 2' livestream sparked viral discussions as the singer opened up about his relationship status and shared personal insights.

On Thursday, November 21, the "Kiss Kiss" hitmaker joined the popular streamer and addressed questions about his romantic life.

In a candid moment captured on camera, Cenat asked Brown, "Are you in a relationship right now?" The singer initially hesitated, asking, "Me? Am I in a relationship?" before admitting, "I'm in multiple."

Cenat, 22, looked visibly confused, clarifying, "Like more than one girlfriend?" Brown confirmed with a sly smile, "Something like that." He elaborated on how he manages these relationships, explaining, "Just keep it a hundred. Be honest."

Cenat, known for hosting celebrities during his marathon streaming events, invited Brown to his month-long, 24/7 stream that started on November 1. The stream's primary goal was for Cenat to reclaim his position as the platform's top subscriber earner.

With notable appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and other A-listers, Cenat shattered his own record, surpassing 327,000 paid subscribers early on and now closing in on half a million.

The excitement continued when Cenat and Brown, 35, entertained fans with a blend of humor, dancing, and even singing.

Within minutes of Brown joining, Cenat issued a dance battle challenge. Brown initially laughed it off, quipping, "I'm too old at 35," and teasing that he was "ducking the smoke." But when Duke Dennis, another Twitch streamer, joined to demonstrate a front flip, Brown couldn't resist joining the action.

The energy on the stream escalated as the trio showed off their acrobatic moves.

This playful interaction led to Brown taking part in a dance battle, including crumping, and later attempting to teach Cenat how to sing. However, the lesson didn't go as planned, prompting Brown to jokingly declare, "You're tone deaf!" after the streamer tried to match Brown's tone.

Brown isn't the only celebrity who has multiple romantic partners.

Back in August 2024, fellow R&B crooner Ne-Yo confirmed monogamy is not for him, and that there's no limit to the amount of girlfriends he has to 'TMZ.'

"This is the first time that I've been in a relationship or situation like this," Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith, said on April 19, while walking with his two main ladies hand and hand.

When asked if the 45-year-old would support legalizing polygamy, he answered, "Legalizing polygamy? I didn't know it was illegal."

"You should let people do whatever the hell they want to do," he added. "To be honest, I don't need the government to tell me what I can and can't do in my personal life. I don't recommend anything to anybody. What works for me might not work for you, or vice-versa."

The father of 7 married Crystal Renay in 2016. Ne-Yo told 'PEOPLE' that "right away" he knew Smith was "the one" when they met in 2015 when she auditioned to be in his music video. After their six-year marriage, two weddings, and 3 children, the model posted on social media her husband had been unfaithful before filing for divorce in 2021. Their divorce was finalized two years later.