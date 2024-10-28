Snoop Dogg was spotted unexpectedly dropping it like it's hot after crashing a party bus full of unsuspecting fans.

In the viral clip, the rapper — who was not invited to the party on wheels — randomly stepped onto the bus and stayed for a minute or two before departing, likely leaving lasting memories for the shocked friend group.

Snoop, real name Calvin Broadus, posted the video to Twitter, now known as X, on Saturday, October 26, leaving social media users online "jelly" of the heartwarming interaction. "I hope y'all enjoyed," the rapper, 53, wrote in the post.

The video begins with Snoop randomly grooving with the partygoers, who seemingly took a second or two to notice the celeb crashing the party. He proceeded to shake the fans' hands and light up marijuana for them to take pics.

The random incident caused a wave of shock on the bus as people were heard exclaiming, "WTF," while repeatedly shrieking after the rapper's arrival. The West Coast musician took time to pose with the entire party bus before making his way out.

The video gained a whopping 7.8 million views in just one day and fans were excited to give their feedback in the comment section. "Was he offering lasagna?" one fan asked, adding a screenshot of one fan holding an aluminum pan. "Why stuff like this never happen to me," another asked. "Imagine you're celebrating something, and snoop just randomly walks in and starts vibing," a third added.

It seems Snoop is simply on a ride enjoying life, as the "Gin And Juice" emcee was spotted partying — ironically — alongside his wife Shante at her newest strip joint, The Players Club. The couple, who have been married for over 25 years, are both seen enjoying the energy and throwing cash in celebration of his 53rd birthday.

"Ladies and gentlemen. The grand entrance — the birthday boy has entered the room," the DJ can be heard announcing as he boldly wished the rapper a "Happy Birthday."

Shante opened the popular club back in May, celebrating with a star-studded grand opening featuring guests including Tiffany Haddish, radio host Big Boy, Too $hort, and others, 'ENSTARZ' previously reported.