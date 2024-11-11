Lizzo has fired back at Antonio Brown after his unprovoked comment about the way she holds a pen.

The former NFL star mocked Lizzo on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot..." He quote tweeted a reposted video by 'Pop Base' of Lizzo sending love after the 2024 presidential election on Sunday, November 10.

Brown's remark sparked criticism online, with many calling out Brown for his unnecessary jab.

She hold the pen like she hold her ozempic shot….. https://t.co/OeAqDSasMx — AB (@AB84) November 10, 2024

In response, the "Truth Hurts" singer took to Instagram on Monday, November 11, posting a carousel of confident photos with the caption, "Holding life like an ozempic pen.. 😝".

Fans had mixed reactions to her response. @angelzplay85 commented, "That's how you do it. Show them you're unbothered by their hateration." Another user, @addicted2candi, praised Lizzo's humor, writing, "She's making fun of what he said. Hey, the girl has a sense of humor." However, some felt the post fell short. @novaprincess419 remarked, "She was better off not responding."

Brown's comment has been widely criticized, with many pointing to his history of controversial behavior; Brown mocked his former New England Patriots teammate, Tom Brady, amid his marital woes with Gisele Bündchen in 2022 and in May 2024 he inserted himself in his estranged girlfriend Keyshia Cole's drama with her boyfriend Hunxho and his rapper ex Gloss Up.

A social media user wrote, "That joke was a mess just like his life," while another added, "He beat women. We don't gaf what he gotta say."

Back in September, Lizzo, 36, shared results of her weight loss journey. She posted a series of reels promoting her Yitty brand as fans noticed that the star's figure was changing before their eyes.

The Grammy Award-winning artist commented about her health and fitness journey earlier this year with 'The New York Times,' describing the process as gradual and admitting that it takes patience. "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly," the star said.

"I don't really see it because if anyone who's on a natural weight-loss journey knows, losing weight is actually the slowest thing in the world and you don't really notice it until you notice it," she said.

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also shared a photo of her wearing a skimpy red bikini in August.

"All my swimsuits are red 🥵," she captioned the post, which has since garnered over 126,000 likes.

"I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin," Lizzo said on TikTok. "I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. Will my body fluctuate from this size? Will I get a little smaller depending on some of the choices I make or a little bigger, depending on some of the choices I make in my life. Yes, I'm used to fluctuating."