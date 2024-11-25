Schwartz and Sandy's is still reeling from the aftermath of Scandoval, as the bar and restaurant featured in Vanderpump Rules is now closing its doors.

According to Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval on Monday, November 25, the pair announced their business will shutter for good next month.

"With a heavy heart, we've made the difficult decision to close Schwartz & Sandy's at the end of December. This hasn't been an easy choice for my partners and me, but other priorities and commitments have taken hold," Sandoval shared in a statement. "While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors."

He thanked his "incredible staff and everyone who supported" their venture, as they "deserve the true recognition." The Vanderpump Rules star added, "I can't thank you enough for your endless commitment to making Schwartz & Sandy's a place of everlasting memories."

Sandoval also appeared to reference the effects of his cheating scandal on his business, noting that "the allure of being associated with reality TV has hidden what is an amazing spot and location for LA locals." He recommended for the establishment to be checked out before its closure.

Schwartz added that this was "not an easy conclusion," referring to the final events at Schwartz & Sandy's as a "farewell tour." He invited fans to host their "holiday parties, birthdays, even funeral for your lizard (RIP Daug)" at the restaurant during its final days. "It's a celebration so many of us working here have poured our hearts into over the last few years," Schwartz wrote. "Let's end this era on a high note and come on by, bring your friends, toast to the upcoming holidays and let's manifest together with a kick-a*s New Year."

Some of the final events hosted at Schwartz & Sandy's include a Yankee Swap gift exchange, where attendees get to bring a gift under $30 "and join the fun, from G-rated to X-rated games"; an Ugly Sweater Night, with a chance to win prizes and free merch; a Taylor Swift birthday celebration commemorating the pop superstar turning 35, complete with 1989-themed drinks; and "Bad Santa," the Toms' own spin on SantaCon.

Schwartz & Sandy's opened in Nov. 2022 but the business was heavily affected after news broke in March 2023 that Sandoval cheated on his longtime parter Ariana Madix with their fellow co-star Raquel Leviss.

The business received an influx of negative reviews on Yelp following what fans of the Bravo show referred to as "Scandoval." This prompted Sandoval to plead on Instagram to not direct their anger towards the business, as it is also run by 3 partners and 20 employees who shouldn't suffer financially from his poor decisions. Both Schwartz and Sandoval also opened up on the show's 11th season about the business' struggles.

