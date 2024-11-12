Brittany Cartwright is quite comfortable with her decision after evaluating how her ex-husband, Jax Taylor handled rehab.

The TV personality entered rehab when his mental health began to decline following their divorce at the end of July. That said, Cartwright isn't convinced he's fully reformed.

Per 'Page Six,' Taylor exited the facility after 30 days and Cartwright feels as though he hasn't made any progress.

"I don't feel like he changed at all in those 30 days," the 'Vanderpump Rules' star told Bravo's 'Hot Mic' podcast Monday. "And the reason, I'm sure it'll be on the show as well, but, you know, a lot of rage texting and stuff was still going on the entire time that he was in rehab."

"So, for me, I was just noticing like, this is just going to be constant," the 35-year-old said of her ex. "Like, if you're in therapy seven hours a day, and you're still finding time to call me names and cuss me out? And send me rage texts? Then you're obviously not ever gonna change."

After a glimpse of his performance at rehab, 'The Valley' star maintains that she's relieved that she ended the relationship, maintaining that it was worse than she had initially thought before coming to grips with the bold move.

"I'm so glad I did, I'm not changing my mind. I'm so happy with this decision," she stated, admitting that she realized, "This is bad, I can't stay in this. It was very eye opening."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright got married on June 29, 2019, tying the knot at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky. "I was never, never, ever going to get married. It was not in the cards for me. ... Then I met Brittany, and everything changed," Taylor told 'PEOPLE' back in 2019.

It seems the love of her ex-husband hasn't shaken since, although when discussing their divorce, he admits he understands why it was "the right decision."

"I understand why she did [it]," he said of Cartwright's filing, per 'Page Six.' "I'll always love and care for Brittany. She's the mother of my beautiful son, [Cruz]."

He also added that he hopes they can one day become "really, really good friends."