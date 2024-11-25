Controversial British television personality Piers Morgan is calling for ABC's daytime talk show "The View" to be canceled, calling the program a "pointless, irrelevant, Trump-loathing joke."

Morgan blasted the show's hosts in a New York Post opinion piece Monday, claiming their constant Trump-bashing makes the show unwatchable.

Morgan has been an outspoken critic over the years of what he calls "cancel culture," calling it"complete lunacy" and "terrible for democracy."

In his latest column, however, he outlined a stark contradiction, saying the hosts of "The View" should be canceled themselves for their negative rhetoric about Trump.

Listing specific reasons for his disdain toward each of the show's panelists, including borrowing Murdoch media colleague Sean Hannity's "Joyless" nickname for longtime host Joy Behar, Morgan centered much of the column on the idea of being stranded with them on an island.

Morgan wrote: "In my worst nightmares, I find myself trapped on a desert island with the hosts of 'The View.' Every day is like that for them — a relentless assault on their eardrums from a bunch of partisan obsessives competing with each other over who detests Trump most."

This is especially true of co-host Sunny Hostin — who, just of late, said she is still upset about Trump's election — whom Morgan blasted. Morgan hit back by arguing that Trump won because of policy issues — not cultural feelings.

It also included an attack on Alyssa Farrah Griffin, a former Trump administration official and present-day Trump critic. Morgan accused her of being a "shameless flip-flopper" for her recent statements about Trump's presidency.

Morgan wrote: "As for shameless flip-flopper Alyssa, who revealed on Election Day she voted for a Democrat for the first time in her life, she declared Trump was 'the most dangerous man to have ever sat in the American presidency.' Oh, whatever. It's precisely that kind of hyperbolic, apocalyptic nonsense, along with saying he's the new Hitler, that drove so many undecideds to vote for Trump."

Nevertheless, Morgan ended with an admission that he has opposed cancel culture since it first took root.