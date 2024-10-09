Piers Morgan has extended an olive branch to Hollywood power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé after hearing from their lawyers over the allegations made on his TV show.

On Tuesday, the British broadcaster, 59, issued an apology to the rapper and the singer on his show "Piers Morgan Uncensored" for the allegations his former guest, Jaguar Wright, made against the couple in a previous episode.

"Well, last week, I interviewed Jaguar Wright, a singer-songwriter who's made claims about Diddy for years. Those claims will receive a lot of attention in the media across many platforms for many years," Morgan said on his show, as seen in a video shared by Pop Base on X, formerly Twitter.

He continued, "Well, Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said, in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have."

According to the journalist, the celebrity couple's lawyers reached out to his team to call out the "totally false" allegations made against them on live TV. They pointed out that Wright's statements "have no basis."

Morgan acknowledged the legal limitations and disclosed that they have since removed mentions of the couple from Wright's interview even though that's not something they would do on his show that's titled "Uncensored."

"But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," he concluded his statement.

In response to Morgan's gesture, many social media users flocked to Pop Base's tweet and shared their two cents on the issue.

"Piers Morgan issuing a public apology shows just how powerful and serious legal action can be. With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lawyers stepping in, it's a reminder of how important accuracy and responsibility are, especially in high-profile cases like this," one wrote.

"Now, it seems Morgan is trying to distance himself from the drama with his apology," another user opined, while someone else commented, "He shouldn't be the one apologizing for someone else's actions!! bring Jaguar to the mic!!"

During Wright's guest appearance, she called Diddy and Jay-Z "monsters." She also alleged that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are like Diddy because they also have "hundreds of victims." Morgan did not stop Wright from voicing the unfounded allegations on his show.

Article originally published in Music Times.