"The View" has hit a new low as tensions boiled over between co-host Sunny Hostin and her colleagues in a heated segment about school vouchers (including her plans to "out" people who oppose them).

On Wednesday, November 20, an argument broke out between Hostin and fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, leading moderator Whoopi Goldberg to cut the conversation short.

In the segment, Hostin talked about growing up in a rough environment and her opposition to school vouchers. As she talked, Farah tried several times to pipe up, but Hostin continually interrupted her, creating an avalanche of confusion for home and studio audiences alike.

Farah kicked started the debate by saying, "I don't see it..." but Hostin cut her off, saying, "Let me just finish this..." Farah kept her feet on the pedal, opining about Hostin's private education experience and how it compared to her own public schooling experience.

When tensions appeared to boil over, Goldberg intervened, saying: "Because no one can figure out what is being said here right now... No, there is no final word here..." Before cutting to a commercial to quell the chaos.

WILL TRUMP APPOINTEES DISMANTLE GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on President-elect Trump choosing TV personality Dr. Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and former WWE executive Linda McMahon for education secretary. pic.twitter.com/uEOgZkot1A — The View (@TheView) November 20, 2024

After the break, Goldberg addressed the situation, explaining, "We are having a conversation, and sometimes it's messy." The conversation continued with a more organized afterward, with Farah guiding it.

It is not the first time Hostin has been criticized for her behavior on the program. Fans have noticed over the last few months that she has become more and more frustrated with political issues, as has at least one of her co-hosts. Earlier fights ranged from verbal sparring with Joy Behar and others on issues to topics as wide-ranging as sports.

"The View" (Weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC) remains a hot topic in Hollywood for its spirited discussions and co-host dynamics. The latest incident has sparked conversations among viewers about the show's format and the personalities involved.