People could not stop talking about Lindsay Lohan's latest glow-up.

Attendees at the premiere of her Netflix movie "Our Little Secret" in New York City couldn't help but admire the actress' refreshed and youthful appearance.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Dr. Jonny Betteridge, an aesthetics specialist, revealed that the Lohan may have invested around $300,000 in cosmetic enhancements to achieve her desired appearance.

The surgeon behind JB Aesthetics in London shared a video showing the cosmetic enhancements the "Mean Girls" star has likely gotten, including "some degree of surgical facelift," upper eyelid surgery, nose reshaping, and a brow lift.

According to his observations, it is possible that Lohan underwent a facelift using an endoscopic technique.

He also believes Lohan had "botox, lip lift, lip fillers, and veneers" done.

Betteridge discussed Lohan's skincare regimen, noting that she likely underwent laser resurfacing treatments and follows a specialized routine prescribed by a dermatologist.

Estimating the total expenses involved, he suggested, "And the cost of this, if you combine everything together, would be in the range of $200-300K."

This comes after Lohan's interview with Allure Magazine where she revealed her skincare routine and as shocked at the online fascination with her apparent age-defying appearance.

When discussing her beauty routine, she emphasized the importance of skin care as her top priority. However, Lohan acknowledged that she had previously utilized treatments such as laser, Morpheus, and IPL.

Lindsay Lohan stuns fans as she makes her Hollywood comeback, years after becoming sober and turning her life around.



The actress ditched her party girl lifestyle, for sober living, a healthy diet and a healthy mindset. pic.twitter.com/Bl6JPtA9Xx — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 19, 2024

"I try not to do them too much, but I'm always interested in what else is out there, what else is coming out."

In the same interview, the former Disney star mentioned her minimalistic approach to makeup.

Her go-to products include Giorgio Armani Silk foundation and Kevyn Aucoin concealer. For special occasions, she adds a touch of eye shadow and finishes off with Westman Atelier mascara.

When it comes to removing makeup, she relies on Aveeno face wipes followed by Avene face wash. To soothe any redness, she applies a calming cream before bedtime as she tends to get a bit pink after cleansing.