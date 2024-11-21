"Fetch" may not be happening, but this epic 'Mean Girls' reunion sure did.

Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert brought the Plastics back to life on 'Watch What Happens Live' thanks to an impromptu performance of their famous cafeteria scene from the 2004 film.

Host Andy Cohen donned a blonde wig to fill in for Rachel McAdams' Regina George as the trio reenacted the memorable "girl world" monologue, complete with Chabert's rules about skirt-buying etiquette.

The low-budget recreation didn't have the expensive props or setup needed to make it look "legitimate," but it hit all the high points that you'd expect from a quick re-enactment.

The reunion comes amid both actresses' recent Netflix holiday movie releases, with Lohan starring in 'Our Little Secret' and Chabert in 'Hot Frosty.'

While Lohan, 38, and Chabert, 42, have participated in recent 'Mean Girls' projects, including a 2023 Walmart holiday campaign featuring Amanda Seyfried, McAdams notably declined the commercial opportunity, explaining she preferred films over ad work.

This new reunion was no doubt inspired by the success of the 'Mean Girls' musical film adaptation, released in January 2024, which reimagined the teen comedy as a contemporary musical starring Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp as Regina George.

The adaptation, maintaining Tina Fey's sharp writing while adding modern musical numbers, has grossed over $100 million worldwide. Though Fey, 54, famously skipped out on a sequel to the massively popular film, other interpretations were obviously not out of the picture.

With a resurgence of popularity for 'Mean Girls' as of late, it's resonating with audiences more than ever, but it appears there are currently no plans for additional projects.

In the meantime, however, there was a Nintendo DS video game based on the 2004 teen comedy, which remained lost for quite some time before being unearthed by YouTuber Ray Mona.

The 'Mean Girls' puzzle game, published by 505 Games, was released for the Nintendo DS in Europe in September 2009. Its North America release was canceled.