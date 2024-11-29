Lyle Menendez's shocking relationship with a British university student could influence Governor Gavin Newsom's upcoming decision about whether to release the Menendez brothers after they have spent over 35 years in prison.

Newsom is facing intense pressure in granting clemency to Lyle and his younger brother, Erik, who were convicted of the brutal shotgun murders of their parents in 1989.

Erik and Lyle are currently under scrutiny following the public revelation of the latter's scandalous affair with a 21-year-old fan named Milly Bucksey, despite his marriage to Rebecca Sneed for nearly two decades.

In an effort to address the public backlash, Sneed took to Facebook to clarify that despite being separated for months, Lyle was not unfaithful. However, despite this explanation, social media users continued to criticize Lyle for his actions.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani suggested that the potential repercussions of Lyle's recent trouble at the state prison, where he was found with a contraband cell phone to communicate with Bucksey, might influence Newsom's decision.

The legal expert and the president of West Coast Trial Lawyers in Los Angeles discussed Governor Newsom's influence on the future of the brothers and the potential impact of their reputations on his upcoming decisions.

He told The US Sun, "Governor Gavin Newsom may be the ultimate decision-maker here."

"He can obviously pardon them or commute their sentence."

LA County District Attorney George Gascón suggested a new sentencing for the Lyle and Eric, proposing that they receive a prison term of 50 years to life. The recommendation could open the door for early parole, providing an alternative path to freedom past Newsom's clemency decision.

According to Rahmani, "But even if their sentence is reduced to 50 to life, they still have to appear before the parole board, and Governor Newsom can decide whether to grant it or not."

#LyleMenendez (56) started an affair with British university student Milly Bucksey (21). She flew from Manchester to visit him in prison on September 14. The two allegedly met in a Facebook group started by none other than Lyles WIFE. #MenendezBrothers pic.twitter.com/pZQCdZlWMg — SoJo (@TheSoJoFiles) November 22, 2024

The attorney continued by stressing that the public's perception of Erik and Lyle will play a major role in Newsom's decision-making process, given his status as a public official.

Rahmani explained, "Not to say the governor is going to make decisions for purely political reasons, but he is an elected official as is the new district attorney, Nathan Hochman."

"And public opinion does matter, so certainly [the reported affair] does cut against the argument that [Lyle] is a model inmate."

"I don't think the cheating scandal is going to be dispositive, but it's certainly not helpful."

Rahmani noted that instances similar to this one have been influenced by public opinion in the past. Throughout California, there have been numerous situations where parole has been approved or suggested for someone, only to face strong opposition from the public, leading the governor to intervene and deny the parole.

The legal expert went on, "I'm not saying necessarily that's what's going to happen here, but Gavin Newsom has said that he wants to wait until the new district attorney decides on the case."

"So he's not ready to step in right now and release the brothers. So that just shows that maybe it's not politically ripe yet for their release."