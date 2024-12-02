At 49 years old, Angelina Jolie is confident that her career will only gain momentum as she matures.

Portraying opera singer Maria Callas in the movie "Maria," Jolie shared that she sees her influence and abilities growing stronger with time, contrasting herself with the late singer who faced challenges as she aged.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she revealed, "I've got better work as I've got older."

"I don't think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute."

"It's easier for actors than singers or dancers because your body doesn't change."

In contrast to Callas's worries about getting older, Jolie found inspiration in her dedication to her craft and confessed how she considers herself to be diligent in her endeavors and deeply empathetic.

"Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn't sometimes able to protect herself from loneliness or emotional pain. Because it's part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way."

"You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me that has always been extremely important."

At the onset of her professional journey, Jolie wholeheartedly embraced the craft of method acting.

In the process of shooting "Gia" in 1998, she dedicated herself entirely to portraying a drug-addicted supermodel, to the extent that she informed her then-spouse, Jonny Lee Miller, that she wouldn't have the capacity to contact him while on set.

The actress' level of dedication eventually prompted her to take a temporary break from acting, as she believed she had exhausted all her creative resources.

"As a young actor you say yes to everything. Can you ride horses? Can you speak this language? Then you have to learn," Jolie pondered.

In a different part of the interview, she mentioned that, in contrast to Callas, she does not experience feelings of loneliness due to the presence of her extensive family.

According to the "Tomb Raider" star, 'I don't feel that because I have family. Maria didn't have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything."

This comes amid Jolie and Brad Pitt are scheduled to appear in court for a legal dispute concerning their French vineyard.

In the ongoing legal case initiated by her ex-focus, the focus is on Jolie's decision to sell her share of the Château Miraval winery estate to Tenute del Mondo, the wine branch of the Stoli Group, in 2022. This action is claimed to have violated a previous agreement where both parties agreed not to sell without mutual consent.