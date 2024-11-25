Brad Pitt's children haven't had much face time with their paternal grandparents in recent years, according to new details shared with 'People'.

The relationship between Pitt's six kids and his side of the family has become increasingly distant, with sources pointing to limited contact over the past five years.

"Extensive time" with Pitt's parents has been rare for Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, the source revealed. This extends beyond just the grandparents to include cousins and other relatives on Pitt's side.

But those on ex-wife Angelina Jolie's team push back on any suggestion that she's behind the distance.

"Angelina has not blocked any communications or relationships; rather she encourages them to be in touch with their grandparents," a source close to Jolie said. "The kids send cards and gifts to their grandparents every year for their birthdays and Christmas."

Jolie, 49, recently dropped her legal case against the FBI regarding the infamous 2016 private plane incident that led to her divorce filing from Pitt, 60. What's next? Moving on and focusing on her life with her children.

"In the past few years, she's been able to create a life for herself and the kids that make them all happy," an insider shared. "It was a struggle for a while, but Angie is proud about how resilient and strong the kids are."

The source added that the kids have become Jolie's "biggest supporters" and described them as "all amazing". They explained that Jolie is "actively moving beyond the past" and wants to "focus on her family, work and the future."