Malcolm Barrett has been accused of sexual assault.

TMZ reports that the Timeless alum is currently under investigation after a woman—whose identity has not been disclosed—made a report to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, claiming that after drinking with the TV star last weekend, she woke up in bed being touched by him. She also alleged that he had sex with her without her consent.

Sources also confirmed to TMZ that the woman underwent a sexual assault kit in addition to filing the report.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the woman and the actor had a friendship for months. The night of her alleged assault, the woman recalled that the evening started off "pretty normal," with the hangout continuing at home.

The publication also confirmed that no arrests have been made yet, and the investigation remains underway.

Barett's breakout role was as Lem Hewitt in the ABC series Better Off Ted. He has had roles in several major TV shows, including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Sopranos, as well as a minor role in the Oscar-winning film The Hurt Locker. Most recently, he starred in the BET+ series Average Joe and has a recurring role in the Amazon Prime hit The Boys.