Authorities in the Philippines are actively investigating reports surrounding the disappearance and presumed death of Elliot Eastman, a 26-year-old American YouTuber.

Eastman, originally from Vermont, was reportedly abducted on October 17 by four men impersonating police officers in the coastal town of Sibuco, located in the Zamboanga del Norte province.

According to initial reports from police sources cited by the 'Associated Press' and local outlets 'ABS-CBN' and 'GMA Regional TV,' Eastman was shot twice while resisting the abduction. Witness accounts stated that the kidnappers forced Eastman onto a speedboat, known locally as a banca, which quickly departed from the area. A witness later informed investigators that Eastman had died in the banca on the night of his abduction, and his body was allegedly thrown into the ocean.

Despite extensive search efforts, no remains have been found.

Lt. Col. Ramoncelio Sawan, a regional police spokesperson, shared additional details, saying a relative of one suspect revealed that Eastman succumbed to gunshot wounds in his thigh and abdomen while being taken away. The same source also claimed his body was discarded in the ocean. Sawan noted that this information was supported by a statement from a key suspect recently apprehended, which has since been submitted to government prosecutors.

"We are constrained to believe that he has died. All of the information that we have points to that," Sawan told the 'AP.' However, he added, "We're still leaving a little bit of hope that it may not be the case" due to the absence of a body.

The ongoing investigation has resulted in multiple arrests and a confrontation last month where three suspects were killed in a gun battle with police. "PRO 9 would like to assure the public that the ongoing investigation will eventually result in the complete resolution of the case, and all perpetrators will be made accountable for this crime," the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga (PRO-9) stated.

Eastman, who moved to the Philippines 18 months ago, chronicled his experiences in the region on his YouTube channel.

In his bio, he described falling in love and settling in Sibuco, where he was reportedly the first long-term foreign resident. His last video, posted just two days before the reported abduction, depicted him engaging in everyday activities, such as eating noodles, practicing yoga, and documenting the local weather.