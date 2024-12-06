Chuck Norris on Friday announced the death of his mother, Wilma Norris Knight, at the age of 103.

The "Walker, Texas Ranger" star, 84, shared several family photos on Instagram Friday and shared the news that his mother died on Wednesday.

"Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I's wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus," Norris wrote in the caption alongside the photos.

"Our mom was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives, and her love reflected God's grace. Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish," Norris wrote.

"She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own. From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion," Norris wrote. "I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day."

In a social media post celebrating Wilma's birthday last year, Norris remarked that she was "so full of life that she might make it another 100 years!"

-- With reporting by TMX