Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs after-party in the 2000s alongside disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

On December 8, Fox News reported that in the civil lawsuit, the victim, referred to as Jane Doe, alleged that she was drugged and assaulted by Carter and Combs.

The victim also claimed that other celebrities were present in the room while she was being assaulted by the two rappers. Before the incident, the victim was dropped off by a friend at the Radio City Music Hall to watch the 2000 MTV Music Awards.

Afterwards, one of the limousine drivers in the area, who claimed to be working for Combs, informed her that she "fit what the rapper was looking for." Instead of gaining access to the awards show, the girl was instead invited to an after-party.

The lawsuit also claimed that the victim saw many celebrities at the party and that she was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

On December 9, the allegations were addressed by Carter in a post made through his entertainment company Roc Nation. The accused rapper claimed that his lawyer had received a demand letter from Tony Buzbee, who represents the victims of Combs.

"What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a very public fashion. So no, I will not give you one red penny!"

Carter also described the allegations as "heinous in nature" and requested him to file a criminal complaint instead of a civil one. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" Carter said.

The rapper then added that his only heartbreak goes to his family, "My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where friends will surely see the press and ask the nature of these claims and explain the cruelty and greed of people."

Carter also extended his sympathies to the "true victims" who have experienced being exploited for their life stories. He also imparted that Buzbee had made a "terrible error in judgement" by generalizing celebrities.

"I look forward to showing you just how different I am," he furthered.

Article originally published on Music Times