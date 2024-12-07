Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL player Evander Kane, is back in the headlines—this time for claiming that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulted her.

Previously, Anna became known for making claims against her ex-husband Evander Kane, accusing him of having a gambling addiction and misconduct during their tumultuous marriage.

She shot to fame after tying the knot with her husband, Evander Kane, in 2018. A polarizing relationship, the pair filed for divorce in July 2021.

While married to him, Anna ultimately labeled Evander a variety of awful things, including a gambling addict, which resulted in an investigation by the NHL into his behavior.

The couple shares one child.

Anna continued to make allegations even after the investigation by the NHL cleared him.

On one occasion, she took to social media to discuss her financial woes, stating that she had to sell her wedding ring to buy baby formula while Evander was out traveling Europe and enjoying life.

Evander publicly responded to Anna's claims and took to Twitter (now X) to set the record straight about his love for hockey and accusations of point-shaving. Fortunately for him, those allegations came after what was considered the best season of his life, making the claims seem borderline impossible.

When Evander subsequently sought a restraining order against Anna, she allegedly did not respond well to this development.

Most recently, Anna was at an Oilers game in Detroit and got kicked out for causing a ruckus.

Evander previously dated model Mara Teigen, with whom he also has two sons, Iverson and Hendrix.

Anna just recently declared herself as the victim in a lawsuit against Diddy over sexual assault. In court documents secured by TMZ, she claims that Diddy sexually assaulted her in 2003 when she was only 17.

She said the incident happened after a meeting in Detroit and several days after she was invited to New York by Harve Pierre, head of Bad Boy Entertainment.

Anna alleges that, when she showed up in New York, she was brought to a recording studio, plied with alcohol and drugs, and eventually raped by Diddy in a bathroom.

She has released studio meeting photos to corroborate her claims. However, her face is pixelated.

The statement from attorney Doug Wigdor on behalf of Anna stated that she will fight to make sure it sets an example to others.

"Defendants' demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me," she stated. "I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

The lawsuit has attracted national media attention and once again prompted a conversation about accountability in the entertainment industry.