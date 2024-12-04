The ongoing challenges for Jennifer Lopez show no signs of dwindling.

As predicted by an astrologer, 2025 may bring intense struggles stemming from her history, leading her to face some deeply troubling moments.

Hopes were high for Lopez to experience a positive turn of events. However, recent insights from El Niño Prodigio suggest that the "Maid In Manhattan" star's difficult journey is far from over.

This 2024, Lopez canceled her tour, "This Is Me... Now: The Tour," due to poor sales.

Her latest album, "This Is Me... Now," has seen a significant drop in sales compared to her earlier works, moving only 14,000 copies in its first week. This starkly contrasts with the 33,000 copies her previous album, "A.K.A.," sold during its debut week back in 2014.

The new project is ambitious, featuring not just the album, but also a tour and a documentary, "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story," all of which were reportedly self-funded, totaling $20 million investment.

This year has also dealt a heavy blow to the "Jenny From the Block" singer, marked by her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Adding another layer to her challenges, there are questions about whether her struggles could be connected to the ongoing issues faced by her ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently behind bars facing serious allegations, including sex trafficking.

According to The Prodigy Child, via Marca, a shadow from Lopez's past is set to resurface, entangling her in a web of legal complications related to documents and paperwork. The expert claimed the looming threat of these issues hovers to cast a dark cloud over her future endeavors.

The astrologer refrained from pinpointing if these issues are linked to Diddy. However, it is clear that various aspects of the situation may potentially impact her.

On the flip side of this ominous forecast lies a glimmer of hope, according to the astrologer featured in People en Espanol magazine. They predicted that the "All I Have" singer will soon break free from the negative energies that have been surrounding her.

"Yes, there is sadness and loneliness, but she has such a strong power! (...) she has her light and her good star (...) She is not having a good time at the moment, but it is clear that she is reinventing herself."

The Prodigy Child concluded her prediction of the singer-actress, "In the month of March 2025 we will see another Jennifer."

"Very focused, very prepared. But this time I feel that she will be more discreet in terms of relationships. I think she is going to take a break, not a very long time because she is not a person who can be alone."

"From March, April. We are going to see her at peace, very calm, very self-confident; she is changing the energies. She is coming with something strong."

Lets not forget what #Diddy did to JLO that made her run away from him pic.twitter.com/zbeSDFwItd — DeMarko (@freakymarko) May 18, 2024

Since Diddy's arrest, his celebrities and exes are also in the spotlight as many ask if they had any idea of the disgraced music mogul's misdeeds.

However, in defense of Lopez, her former employee Thea de Sousa made it clear that she believes she is not connected to the scandal involving her ex-beau, whom she dated from 1999 until 2001.

De Sousa emphasized that Lopez should not be implicated in any wrongdoing, as she was unaware of the situation.

The Daily Mail reported that she said, "If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy."

"She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn't a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts [women] and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life."

De Sousa further defended that Lopez "does not deserve to be conflated with [Diddy's] shocking and criminal misdeeds."