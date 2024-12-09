Dave Franco is currently trending on social media, though the reason why may be surprising.

Police have identified 26-year-old Luigi Mangione as the suspect in last week's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

When an employee at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania alerted authorities after identifying Mangione as the potential suspect, he was searched by local police and found carrying multiple fraudulent IDs, a US passport, and a firearm and suppressor "consistent with the weapon used in the murder," New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch shared.

However, as social media began to scour Mangione's digital footprint, it was hard to negate his uncanny resemblance to Franco.

Dave Franco has a role waiting for him once this inevitably becomes a movie. https://t.co/26tfHC5MYS pic.twitter.com/94WU1687Sl — Tymbriá (@TymbriaLashae) December 9, 2024

The resemblance is so undeniable, in fact, that some are calling for Franco to portray Mangione in the murder's inevitable film adaption. "Can't wait to see Dave Franco play Luigi Mangione in whatever TV series Ryan Murphy is currently creating, wrote one user on X. "Somebody get Dave Franco's agent on the horn ASAP," wrote another.

Netflix and hbo executives getting ready to hire Dave Franco to play Luigi Mangione in a 4 part documentary pic.twitter.com/5f6qA5asW1 — John (@iam_johnw) December 9, 2024

Besides his resemblance to Franco, the internet also discovered that Mangione is an avid reader with 295 books listed on Goodreads. Academically, he holds both a Master's and Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania and earned valedictorian at Gilman School in Baltimore.

NYPD detectives are on their way to Pennsylvania, where they hope to interview Mangione further.