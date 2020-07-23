Dave Franco As Vanilla Ice But Biopic 'To The Extreme' Questioned: 'Is This Necessary?'

Dave Franco is set to play Vanilla Ice in the upcoming Biopic about the Musician. While the fans of either the actor or the musician did not comment much about the casting, they wonder if a biopic is even necessary.

"To The Extreme," is the title of the upcoming biopic, written by Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van. It is titled after the musician's 1990 album. While Vanilla Ice can be considered a legend in the industry, is the biopic just a little too late? Some took to Twitter to question why a biopic on him particularly when there are so many others?

Speaking with Insider, Dave Franco, 35, opened up about how he is approaching the role. He said he has a lot of great visions for the project. He deems it possible to be as great as his pervious project entitled, "The Disaster Artist," a 2017 project he did with his older brother, James Franco. "The Disaster Artist," revolved around the making of Tommy Wiseau's "The Room," and it was a massive hit. It is now deemed as "The Citizen Kane of bad movies."

And as the biopic nears preproduction, Franco said that he was already in touch with Robert Van Winkle, or Vanilla Ice.

According to Franco, he called up the "Ice Ice Baby" hitmaker to dicuss the project, knowing full well he'll be at hoe since the world is in a middle of a coronavirus pandemic.

"Rob is such a sweet and intelligent guy and he's been super helpful in the process of getting all the details correct and making us privy to information the public doesn't know," Franco said. "Just talking to him I can't help but think about the rabbit holes I'm going to go down to get ready for the role."

some people are not ectatic to hear this project though. Many even asked why? Why now?

When @DiscussingFilm tweeted the news, most of the reactions were surprisingly negative. According to @ljwr, who is asking for a Vanilla Ice biopic? He does not understand why Hollywood even thought of making it. @IcaIca said that this is so unnecessary.

One more twitter user, @JessePupp asked why Vanilla Ice, when Hollywood can make a biography about Kurt Koban, Chris Cornell, and many more others more deserving? @Trish said that 2020 truly needs a reset button, if Vanilla Ice gets a biopic ahead of Chuck D.

Just because you CAN do something, doesn't mean you SHOULD. — Jack Laridian @HomeTM (@JackLaridian) July 22, 2020

The logline for the project shows what the biopic will revolve around. It says that it will focus on Vanilla Ice's younger days, showing how he pushed for stardom even though he was a high school dropout selling used cars in Dallas. The biopic will also focus on how his "Ice Ice Baby" topped Billboard charts and how his stardom was not a smooth ride at all. He struggled with fame, extortion attempts and many more challenges.

It's certainly a story worth telling, but up to Dave Franco to convince the doubtful people that this is a worthy project. If the project pushes through and Franco does justice to his role, then those who questioned the existence of the project are likely to change their minds.

