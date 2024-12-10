In an interview during the New York Times DealBook Online Summit on Dec 4, Prince Harry weighed in on the persistent divorce rumors that surround him and Meghan Markle.

Although his words were meant to clarify the tabloids' tireless speculation, royal commentators say that airing out this public discussion may not have been the best way to do things.

Prince Harry, 40, addressed their frequent recurrence, joking, "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?"

He voiced frustration with media narratives that seemingly pop up every few months, and he expressed sympathy for those who sound the alarm based on these types of stories.

Royal commentators have, however, expressed concern that Harry's decision to address such rumors head-on may not do him many favors.

Kate Mansey, royal editor of The Times U.K., said on her podcast "The Royals" that responding to such insinuations publicly can be counterproductive.

"I think it's interesting that he's addressing those rumors publicly, it seems like quite a strange thing to do," she said, as quoted by Express.

"I think he's rattled by a lot of what's written about him and he always has been," Mansey added.

"If it's nonsense, just don't address it publicly because you're creating a story of your own making," Mansey said.

In the same interview, Prince Harry also laughed off the idea of returning to live in the U.K, insisting he enjoys his life and the opportunities that are presented to him and his family in California.

He said, "I very much enjoy living here... it's a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live."

The prince also made it a point to say that his life is the US may have been what his mother, the late Princess Diana, wanted for him all along.

"I feel as though it's the life that my mum wanted for me," he said. "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK — it's huge."