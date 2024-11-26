Meghan Markle has spoken publicly for the first time since claims of a "professional separation" from Prince Harry swirled online as she went to a Thanksgiving event without him.

The Duchess of Sussex was present at an intimate dinner hosted by the Southern California Welcome Project in collaboration with the Archewell Foundation.

Markle, 42, thanked the initiative, which is run by Mina's List, for allowing her to help Afghan women in a statement released on the couple's private foundation website.

"The evening included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience," the statement read.

Markle spoke with those in attendance at the dinner. During this time, Prince Harry was in Canada attending Invictus Games events and was therefore not in attendance.

This apparent split only added to rumors about the couple's different paths. The status of their working relationship is now "in a very bad state," sources said.

This has further fueled speculation that we may not see the two teaming up again in the near future.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to prefer keeping her Thanksgiving very low-key and highlights inclusion and community when doing so.

She recalled one Thanksgiving when feminist activist Gloria Steinem came to dinner.

She said, "You always make sure there's room at the table for your friends who don't have family."

The latest from the couple comes as chatter about their place and purpose within royal circles —and if they will remain on a joint path—continues.

Prince Harry and his wife are expected to head to Canada in February for the Invictus Games. It was previously hinted by the duchess that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, may make an appearance during the games.