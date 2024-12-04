Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle aren't going anywhere as they plan to raise their kids in California. After the couple decided to step back as working royals, they moved to Montecito in the summer of 2020.

In a video interview from The New York Times' DealBook Summit aired Wednesday, Harry explained he is enjoying his life in the U.S.

He added that he is able to do certain things with his children that, he thinks‎, couldn't happen in the UK because of safety issues.

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he stated, as quoted by The Sun.

Harry mentioned that his current priority is to "be the best husband and the best dad that I can be."

Prince Harry and his wife share Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Although Harry has made multiple trips back to the UK alone, he still has an estranged relationship with many members of his family.

The comments made by the prince follows months of speculation over the couple reportedly buying a lavish home in Alentejo, Portugal. According to sources, this could enable them to remain where they're used to being around family but as safely as possible.

Harry is currently embroiled in a dispute against the Home Office over his taxpayer-funded security, which he believes is necessary for his safety and that of his family.

Prince Harry also gave his thoughts on social media during the summit, particularly the call for an outright ban usage by kids. He said that such a ban would worsen bullying and family conflicts.

Instead, he had urged social media companies to be more "transparent" and "accountable."

"I try to think at these things through the lens as a dad," he said, pointing to the last 20 years — the same time social media became popular.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle wished festival goers season's greetings "from my family to yours" in a message played at a charity carol concert in London. The special event is aimed at providing unemployed women and men with the types of clothing and coaching services offered by the charity Smart Works.