Anne Hathaway has got people buzzing after saying that fans can definitely expect to see her in at least three new upcoming films.

During a recent interview with WWD, the 42-year-old actress also said she's looking forward to heading back to the fictional country of Genovia for "The Princess Diaries 3" and revealed a sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada" is in the works as well.

Hathaway, who also stars in Netflix's "The Witches," said that she wants to do both projects "as soon as possible."

Looking back at her own experiences with the initial films, she said:

"I was so beautifully cared for on both of those films. I was a baby, like a legal child, when I made 'Princess Diaries' — I turned 18 while we were making it, and I was a very, very young woman when I made 'Devil Wears Prada.'"

Hathaway said she owes a debt of gratitude to directors Garry Marshall and David Frankel for the mentoring they provided her through those early years.

"I was so guided and looked after and cared for by the communities that made both of those films," she said.

She expressed how thrilled she is about getting back together with director Christopher Nolan, who she worked with on "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Interstellar."

Working with him again was a great pleasure, she said.

Hathaway said:

"Getting to be invited twice really felt like something, three felt like it would've been greedy, so I never let myself hope that that would happen, and that it has makes me emotional, to be perfectly honest. It makes me feel like I'm doing something right."

Alongside her biggest film projects, Hathaway also opened up about her dream project: to make a Christmas film.

She said, "I haven't made a great Christmas movie. I know that's a weird bucket list thing, but I'm desperate to make a Christmas movie."