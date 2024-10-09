After journalist Kjersti Flaa shared a difficult 2012 interview with Anne Hathaway, the actress has since reached out to offer an apology.

The interview, which went viral, showed Hathaway giving brief, seemingly dismissive responses during a press junket for 'Les Misérables.' Flaa had asked the actors to sing their answers to her questions, which she also sang to them.

While some, like Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman, played along, Hathaway "was not very positive to that idea," according to Flaa.

In a recent episode of 'Flaawsome Talk,' Flaa revealed she received an unexpected message from Hathaway.

"Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway's publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway," Flaa shared. She admitted she was shocked by the outreach, especially since she didn't think the 41-year-old would ever see the video. But, to Flaa's surprise, Hathaway had seen it and decided to take action.

Reflecting on the situation, Flaa explained that while many viewers were split on whether Hathaway was rude or simply having a bad day, Hathaway personally apologized for her behavior during the interview.

She sent me "a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview, and she apologized for being... giving me an awful interview basically," Flaa said. "It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary eyed, 'cause I was just so grateful that she did that."

The apology also included an invitation for Flaa to interview Hathaway again when her next film comes out. Flaa expressed her excitement about the opportunity, saying, "So, yes, I'm really looking forward to that, Anne. Thank you so much for doing that."

The original interview became well-known, not only for the curt responses but also because Flaa had previously been caught in a viral moment in 2016, congratulating Blake Lively on her pregnancy, only for Lively to return the comment, mistakenly thinking Flaa was also expecting.