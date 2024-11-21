Anne Hathaway is playing another literary character — this time in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's psychosexual thriller, "Verity."

Deadline reported that filmmaker Michael Showalter is set to direct this project.

However, critics have criticized Hoover for her writing style and the perceived overuse of cliches in her romance and young adult novels.

Despite the success of Hoover's book, fans showed little enthusiasm for Hathaway's potential role in its adaptation, voicing their discontent on X.

never thought she'd stoop so low to support someone that sexualizes k*ds and thinks DV is romantic. — maarja 💗 (@thebalticbarb) November 20, 2024

omg will this be her downfall? we saw what happened w blake lively — big delores (@rezzlaxc) November 20, 2024

i’m so serious this just ruined my mood do NOT let colleen hoover ruin anne hathaway for me https://t.co/BZ4Z2306zR — mags | polin fan (@maggieviolaxo) November 20, 2024

anne hathaway’s path from being a oscar winner to making movies made from books by horrible authors needs to be studied https://t.co/ohhZBRM6dk — charlotte (@hrrygenius) November 20, 2024

GIRL STAND UP!!!!!!! YOU'RE BETTER THAN THIS!!!! YOU ARE THE QUEEN OF GENOVIA!!!!! https://t.co/8IMznsYJID — em 👻🔪 (@bookhaunts) November 20, 2024

Anne hathaway is the queen of problematic horribly written book adaptations. Nicholas Galitzine will sign up so he can avoid making the sequel to Red White and Royal Blue and fuck Anne again. https://t.co/4llE37TroR — 🌈 (@bourdainstalker) November 20, 2024

ngl anne hathaway is surely NOT desperate enough to need a check from a film like this.



therefore choosing to do this role... gauche. very gauche. https://t.co/GuLKn5AUCz — giselle (@valentinefaerie) November 20, 2024

"Verity" is about a struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh who is presented with an opportunity that could change her wealth. Verity Crawford, a thriller author (will be portrayed by Hathaway), faces a sudden setback following a debilitating accident. To bring closure to Verity's unfinished books, Lowen is approached by Jeremy, Verity's husband, seeking her help in completing the remaining books. Upon starting her job at the mansion of the couple, Lowen stumbled upon an unfinished manuscript that could expose unsettling truths about Verity and her husband's histories. She is faced with the daunting question of whether Verity's words are a work of fiction or a chilling message.

As of writing, there have been no further updates regarding the casting choices for the characters Lowen and Jeremy.

Hoover has seen great success with her books turning into films. "It Ends with Us" raked in $346 million worldwide in the box office.

There has been a significant increase in interest in Hoover's works due to the movie's success, which immediately forced Amazon MGM to push forward with the production of her next project immediately.

Director Michael Showalter, Hathaway, and Amazon MGM Studios come together once again for their latest project in "Verity." "The Idea of You," starring Nicholas Galitzine and Hathaway, secured its place as Amazon MGM Studios' top-grossing romantic-comedy debut in history.

The big screen adaptation of Hoover's book "Regretting You" is currently in the works, featuring a star-studded cast including Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, and Dave Franco.