Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones himself, has made a surprise appearance at this year's The Game Awards.

The 82-year-old actor joined Troy Baker and Todd Howard onstage to present the Best Performance Award.

Baker himself took on the role of Indiana Jones in the video game "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle," which was released just a few days ago. Howard serves as the game's executive producer.

Ford received a standing ovation from the crowd as he made his way to the front of the stage.

The actor likewise encouraged the crowd to give Baker and Howard a round of applause.

"I think this guy did a great job," Ford said of Baker.

"If I'd known he was so good, I would have done it myself," he joked.

Ford last portrayed the iconic Indiana Jones in the 2023 movie "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

The actor previously confirmed that the film would be his last for the series.