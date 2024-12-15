Brigid Sweetman, the mother of Cathriona White, who was once engaged to Jim Carrey, publicly criticized the actor for his insensitive remarks.

Sweetman reportedly holds him responsible for her daughter's tragic death.

She called Carrey out for his joking comments about returning to acting for financial reasons, which she believes were in poor taste given the circumstances surrounding her daughter's suicide.

White, then 27, and Carrey, then 50, started dating in 2012. Three years later, White died due to a drug overdose.

Sweetman said she has "full of contempt" for the actor, who had once been among the top earners in Hollywood at the peak of his professional journey.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, she explained, "I have nothing good to say about him and do not even want to say his name. My heart is still broken over Cathriona."

The comedian recently decided to take a break from his successful career and revealed his plans to step away from the Hollywood scene in 2022.

After a reluctance to return to acting unless presented with a script, with him being quoted as saying "angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink," Carrey surprised many by announcing his decision to reprise his role in the "Sonic" franchise as Dr. Robotnik a few months later.

"I have heard what he said about needing the money, and I do not care. If he is broke, I don't care one bit," Sweetman said.

"I have never spoken to him and never want to speak to him," she added. "Since Cathriona's death, it has been the worst years."

Sweetman and her husband, Brian, decided to settle in Doon in County Limerick upon their return to Ireland in 2022, after a stint in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck shortly after their relocation as her husband passed away.

This comes years after White, a well-known makeup artist, had been in a turbulent relationship with the "Ace Ventura" actor for three years before tragically ending her own life.

After her death, a rift developed between the comedian and White's family, who alleged that he mistreated her, exposed her to drugs, and gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

In the fall of the same year, Carrey played a role as a pallbearer during the funeral service for White.

The "Bruce Almighty" star was then embroiled in a legal dispute with both Sweetman and White's ex, Mark Burton, who alleged that Carrey bore some responsibility for White's passing.

In a legal action initiated in the US, Carrey was accused of wrongful death and violation of the Drug Dealer Liability Act. He also allegedly exploited his rich and celebrity status.

The lawsuit argued that Carrey obtained prescription medications using an alias and enabled White to obtain them.

Ultimately, the actor was cleared of all charges.