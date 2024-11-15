Jim Carrey is mourning the loss of his older sister, Rita Carrey, who passed away on Thursday, November 14.

The heartbreaking news was shared by Rita's husband, Alex, in an emotional Facebook post early Friday, November 15. Alex described his wife's passing as "peaceful and quiet" and remembered her as his "bestest friend," "lover," and "beautiful wife."

In his tribute, Alex highlighted Rita's generous spirit, noting her constant desire to help others, even strangers.

He wrote, "Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers. As everyone knows Christmas was Rita's favorite holiday [,] actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity." Alex also announced plans for a candlelight vigil in December to honor Rita's memory and invited fans to attend the "Christmas on the Terrace" event in St. Catharines, Ontario, for Gillian's Place, a women's shelter.

In honor of his late wife, he requested donations to be made in her memory, including "Non-perishable food, children's clothing, toiletry items or unwrapped children's presents."

Brian Salmon, Rita's former co-host at 91.7 Giant FM, also paid homage to his late colleague, emphasizing her generosity and humble nature. According to Salmon, despite her ties to Hollywood through her famous brother, Rita rarely spoke about her connections but often secured memorabilia from Jim Carrey's films to auction off for charity.

Beyond her work in radio and public speaking, Rita was also an accomplished musician, performing in a classic rock band and even sharing the stage with music icons like Bruce Springsteen. Her talents extended to opening for acts like April Wine and Honeymoon Suite.

Born in Canada to Kathleen and Percy Carrey, Rita grew up alongside her three siblings: John, Patricia, and Jim. Her presence left a lasting impression on all who knew her. Alex concluded his tribute with heartfelt words, calling their time together "wonderful and crazy."

"She filled everyone's heart with joy with every step she took and I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman," he penned.

Jim Carrey has yet to comment publicly on his sister's passing.