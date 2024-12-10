Jim Carrey made headlines two years ago when he hinted at retiring from acting after his role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. But now, money issues for the actor have helped to prompt his return to Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — at least according to him.

Indeed, back in 2022, the funnyman said he was "probably" done with Hollywood, expressing a desire for a quieter life focused on his passions for painting and spirituality. "I've done enough — I am enough," he said at the time. Fast forward to 2024, however, and the comedic actor is back on screen as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 — and his reason for returning might surprise you.

At the Sonic 3 U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday, Carrey laughed when asked by the AP about his earlier retirement comments, admitting, "That might have been hyperbole."

So, what brought him back? "I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch," he joked. "And, you know, I bought a lot of stuff, and I need the money, frankly." (See the video below.)

Carrey's return to the Sonic franchise marks his third time playing the iconic villain. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Mask and Dumb and Dumber, originally came out of a six-year break from major studio films to star in the first Sonic movie in 2020.

Since then, he has kept busy with smaller projects, including his Showtime series Kidding and a few appearances on Saturday Night Live as Joe Biden.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Carrey doesn't just reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik; he also portrays the character's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik. Director Jeff Fowler praised Carrey's commitment to the role, saying he "went all in" on creating this new character within the Sonic universe.

And hough Carrey's retirement was short-lived, his return to Sonic is a reminder that even when actors say they're done, sometimes the right role — and, apparently, the right paycheck — can bring them back for more. Fans can catch Carrey's latest antics when Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits U.S. theaters on Dec. 20.