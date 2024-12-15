Ben Affleck was recently spotted with ex-wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner after all three reunited for their kids at a school play.

The play took place on Dec. 13 and featured performances from Garner and Affleck's son, Samuel, 12, and Lopez's daughter, Emme, 16.

Affleck was spotted chatting with Emme before leaving the venue, witnesses told TMZ.

The "Batman" actor was in a traditional black suit, while Lopez was in a white fur coat on top of a red shirt and denim, eyewitnesses reported.

Garner, meanwhile, sported a laid-back casual black coat with a blue denim bottom, together with white sneakers.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Affleck was spotted with either of his exes in the past few weeks.

The school play reunion came after the Thanksgiving charity work both Garner and Affleck participated in, where they served meals to the homeless population with their oldest daughter, Violet, 19.

"He is comfortable with Garner and feels that they have a long history together,' a source told Daily Mail.

The insider added, "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her."

As for Lopez, she and Affleck were spotted together just over a month ago in Los Angeles. The pair announced in September that they have decided to divorce.

His single status has led to speculation about his dating life. However, sources indicate Affleck is not interested in pursuing new relationships at this time.

"Ben's divorce from Jennifer hasn't even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at," the source explained.

Garner, for her part, has been supportive of Affleck's past relationships, including his marriage to Lopez. "At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy," the insider added.

Garner has been keeping herself busy as well. She was recently seen filming the second season of her Apple TV+ series, "The Last Thing He Told Me," which was renewed after its successful first season.