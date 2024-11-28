Despite still being in the process of splitting from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck enjoyed a reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Thanksgiving, showcasing their strong co-parenting skills.

The ex-spouses, who were together from 2005 to 2018, were spotted together Thursday at a charity event in Los Angeles serving meals to the needy.

As per the Page Six report, the 52-year-olds teamed up with the Midnight Mission, serving nearly 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people.

Also along for the ride were their three children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — who joined their famous parents for the charitable activity.

While working alongside other volunteers, Affleck and Garner donned aprons that read, "I love the Midnight Mission."

Affleck was seen at one point whispering in Garner's ear as the two enjoyed a laugh during their charitable work.

Garner kept it casual with a blue sweater and jeans, and Affleck wore a dark button-up shirt under his apron.

Their participation in the charity event showcased their dedication to serving during the holidays. This was Affleck's first Thanksgiving since Lopez filed for divorce in August.

Lopez specified the couple's date of divorce as April 26, 2024.

Many years have passed since their own divorce, but Garner has gotten along with Affleck quite well while raising their children together.

Lopez, in turn, was spotted having lunch with friends in Los Angeles on the eve of the holiday. She wore a white long-sleeved top and high-waisted jeans.