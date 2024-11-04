Jennifer Lopez is reportedly still hung up on her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, even after their two-year marriage ended.

And while Lopez has told her pals she "moved on," insiders said she's been spying on Affleck and dropping by his house unannounced.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, Lopez apparently has found the unhealthiest obsessions in setting Google Alerts to learn about his ex whenever his name is mentioned.

"She's still totally obsessed with him," the insider noted. "Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben," the source said.

Lopez, 55, has been constantly finding excuses to drop in away his home, claiming to return items but lingering to see what he is up to.

The source added that her conversations with actor Matt Damon frequently revolve around Affleck.

It has been an emotional ride for the singer in the aftermath of the split. Lopez called the split "like my whole f——g world exploded" in an interview with Interview Magazine.

Meanwhile, 52-year-old Affleck seems to be busy working and co-parenting their kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Now, insiders have revealed that Affleck actually pulled out to move on with his life since Lopez filed for divorce on August 18. While juggling their kids' schedules, he has been spotted hanging out with Garner, but insiders said such interactions can be awkward for him.

Meanwhile, Lopez is using her breakup in her music. Despite her most recent album, "This Is Me... Now," entering the Billboard Top 200 at No. 38, she is reportedly looking for songwriters to record a new single inspired by her romance with Affleck.

The source said, "All her writing sessions are always about their split and her heartache."

Lopez has certainly voiced plans to move on, but as insiders said, her brooding, nicknamed 'Bennifer,' doesn't allow for the step-up. The insider added, "You'd think they had been married 20 years instead of two."

