Rick Ross won't be getting a kiss from Justice Williams on New Year's Eve.

In a TikTok posted to her account on Dec. 16, 27-year-old Williams confirmed that she and 48-year-old Ross have broken up. In the clip, Williams can be seen dancing while wearing a robe.

"When your 30 minutes up," she wrote over top of the post, seemingly confirming the end of their relationship.

In the comments section of the post, she shared that she was the one to break up with Ross and not the other way around.

"I wonder how he breaks up with them like do he just go ghost or," commented one TikTok user.

That's when Williams replied and claimed that she was the one to break up what the rapper.

"I'm not sure, but I broke up with him," she commented back.

Williams furthered the breakup speculation and confirmation by posting to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 15. She shared that she plans to marry and have children with "the next man" that enters her life.

"The next man that comes into my life, I want to marry and have children," she captioned the bottom of the picture.

According to the Express Tribune, Williams addressed breakup rumors in a video on Dec. 14 and shared that if she avoids certain questions or topics on social media, it's because she feels it's "none of your business."

She shared that her focus right now is her faith.

"What's in the forefront of my life is Christ. That's what's important to me," she said.

At that time, Williams did not confirm if she had broken up with Ross or not.

"Don't come painting a narrative," she said, adding that she is still "happily" in her relationship.

However, her recent comments have seemingly confirmed that they are no longer together.

