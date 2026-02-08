Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are quietly looking toward the future as their relationship with the Beckham family remains fractured.

According to The Sun, the couple have had "several conversations" about adopting and are aligned in their desire to raise a child who is not biologically theirs.

A friend told the outlet that Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 31, both want "a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted."

The source said the decision is rooted in the couple's shared sense of responsibility, noting that they "both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back by offering a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life."

The friend added, "They have talked extensively about it."

The source also pointed to timing as a factor, claiming that Peltz recently dropped to 90 pounds for a movie role, making having a biological child "out of the question" at present.

According to the friend, references to children in Brooklyn's recent statement were deliberate, saying he mentioned "future family" and "future children" as "two very intentional clauses."

Neither Brooklyn nor Nicola has confirmed the adoption plans themselves, but the report lands amid months of escalating statements and revelations surrounding the family's breakdown.

Brooklyn Speaks Out After Years Of Silence

Much of what is known about the rift has come directly from Brooklyn, who recently released a long, emotional statement explaining why he has stepped away from his family.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote, per BBC. That silence, he said, became impossible to maintain. "Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed."

Brooklyn rejected claims that his wife is controlling him and made it clear that distance from his parents was his own decision. "I do not want to reconcile with my family," he said. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He described growing up surrounded by a carefully curated public image. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he wrote, calling out "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships" as constants in his upbringing.

Choosing Distance — And Looking Ahead

Brooklyn said attempts to repair the relationship only deepened the divide. He described traveling to London for his father's birthday, only to be ignored for days unless he agreed to attend a large party filled with cameras.

When a meeting was finally offered, he said it came "under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited."

Later visits to Los Angeles, he added, resulted in no contact at all.

At the heart of the issue, Brooklyn wrote, is what he sees as misplaced priorities. "Brand Beckham comes first," he said, adding that family support seemed tied to public appearances and social media optics rather than genuine connection.

Stepping away, he said, has had a profound impact on his well-being. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he wrote. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

As reports suggest Brooklyn and Nicola are preparing to adopt, he made clear what matters most to them now. "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation," he said. "All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."