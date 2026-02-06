Justin Bieber made a long-awaited return to the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday, Feb. 1, performing after four years break.

The 31-year-old singer gave a powerful performance of "Yukon," which was nominated for Best R&B Performance, while his wife, Hailey Bieber, 29, was sitting in the audience and cheering the whole night.

The couple has been described as being "in such a strong place right now" by a source who spoke exclusively to PEOPLE.

The insider added that Justin "feels deeply supported" by Hailey as they navigate their personal and professional lives together.

Hailey, founder of Rhode, was reportedly involved in every stage of Justin's latest album, SWAG. "She's been right there throughout and watched him build the album from the ground up," the source said. "She was so proud seeing his vision come to light onstage."

A second source told PEOPLE that the Biebers were excited to attend the Grammys together and described Hailey as "always so proud of Justin and incredibly supportive. She'll be at Coachella too. She loves watching him perform."

The insider noted, "They're doing great as a couple. They really just ignore the noise and focus on their own lives. Their day-to-day life is pretty simple. They work and then spend as much family time as possible. They're great parents. Jack is the cutest, happiest little boy."

Justin's emotional journey was marked by the 2026 Grammys when he released SWAG in July 2025. The album represents his first full-length solo work after becoming a father to Jack Blues in August 2024 and his first solo work since Justice in 2021.

The album was designed to be "darker, more vulnerable and less polished" than his prior work, while still avoiding a depressing tone. Hailey played a key role in encouraging him to follow his artistic instincts, the source said.

Body Language Signals Strong Partnership

Their first red carpet appearance in years drew attention from body language experts.

Judi James told the Daily Mail that Hailey and Justin exhibited a "sparse and unusual" form of silent communication.

"Their tactile behavior increased as they went from spot to spot. At the start, they posed without touching and there was only one moment of touch between them when Hailey bent to straighten her hem and held onto his bicep briefly for balance," she explained.

By the second pose, Hailey had linked her hand into Justin's arm, and the couple held hands later on. James noted that they avoided eye contact with photographers, suggesting "no real desire to perform for the cameras emotionally." Their gestures were mainly functional, pointing to indicate where to stand or look, keeping the moment authentic rather than staged.