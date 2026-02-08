Kim Kardashian is set to extend her SKIMS empire into the beauty market with a new fragrance range, featuring a first scent that she refers to as "my next baby."

According to the Daily Mail, the 45-year-old said that she is excited for the venture, confirming that all future beauty and fragrance products will be under the new SKIMS Beauty label.

The announcement marks a major growth of the company she co-founded, which was initially a shapewear and apparel brand.

Kardashian launched KKW Beauty in 2017 and SKKN By Kim in 2022 under a licensing agreement with Coty. She recently regained SKKN and plans to revive the brand as part of SKIMS.

Redefining Essentials With SKIMS Beauty

Kardashian said that SKIMS has always been about redefining essentials and that she is going to take the same approach with skincare and fragrance. She also mentioned the importance of producing quality products.

"With the global community we've built and my experience in beauty, this felt like the right next step. We're bringing the same level of innovation, inclusivity and quality that people expect from SKIMS into products that will truly make a difference. I'm so excited for our customers to experience beauty in a whole new way with SKIMS."

Jens Grede, CEO and co, founder of SKIMS, explained that the SKKN By Kim brand will not be running under the previous Coty licensing anymore.

"We are not going to be continuing the SKKN By Kim brand that Coty was doing," he said. "We are relaunching the categories under SKKN."

Hands-On Approach and Future Plans

Kardashian pointed out that although she does not create every item, she is very much a part of the decision making of each product.

In an interview with WWD, she remarked, "I know every single product that we have. I have fit every single product that we have coming out. And I know if there is something that slid by me, that I didn't get the final approval on from the detail on the stitching."

She described how she shares her styling perspective with customers, "And while I don't design everything for me... if I can, I try to at some point, even if I'm just in my closet, show people how I would wear it versus how it was styled on someone else. I love always showing our hosiery and shapewear."

Kardashian also reflected on the broader cultural impact of shapewear.

"I think it's really important, because I wear shapewear with everything, and I think before [SKIMS] - it's not that it wasn't accepted - it just wasn't cool."

SKIMS may host unique fashion shows. According to the mom-of-four, "I can absolutely see us doing a show, not like a regularly on the fashion schedule show, but maybe something a little bit more unique. It would have to be an experience more than a regular show, but I would never rule anything out," Kardashian told WWD.