International runway model Cristina Pérez Galcenco has been found dead at age 21 in her home in the province of Málaga, Spain, in a death authorities say appears to be from natural causes.

Local reports say Pérez Galcenco was discovered unresponsive by housemates early on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at a shared home in Caleta de Vélez, a coastal town near Málaga. Emergency services were called at around 8:15 a.m., but paramedics could only confirm her death at the scene. Police opened a routine inquiry, and an autopsy later indicated that her death was due to natural causes, with no signs of violence on her body or in the home.

Authorities are not treating the case as suspicious, according to Spanish media citing police and sources close to the family. Her sudden passing at such a young age has shocked the Spanish fashion industry and the northern region of Asturias, where she grew up. Her family has maintained privacy as they mourn, with only limited details released through local outlets, according to TMZ.

Pérez Galcenco was the daughter of former Sporting de Gijón goalkeeper Nacho Pérez and model Tatiana Galcenco. Born in Lanzarote in 2004, she moved to Asturias as a baby and later became one of the region's most promising young models. She had recently relocated to the Málaga area to attend a course while continuing her modeling work.

The young model had already built an international runway career, walking in fashion weeks in Madrid, Paris, Milan, London, and other cities. She appeared in shows for major designers and took part in campaigns for brands including Stradivarius, as well as presentations for luxury labels such as Versace and Louis Vuitton. Colleagues and organizers described her as professional, approachable, and a rising star in European fashion, the Olive Press reported.

Tributes have poured in from across Spain and abroad, with friends, fashion colleagues, and local media highlighting both her career and her close ties to Asturias. She was reported to have been in a relationship with a Málaga businessman in the textile sector while balancing her personal life and work commitments in Caleta de Vélez.

Pérez Galcenco's remains are being taken to Asturias, where a wake is scheduled at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, followed by a funeral mass at the San Félix parish church. The services are expected to draw family, friends, and figures from the fashion and sports communities who knew the young model and her father, as per People.