Jennifer Hudson's daytime talk show could be nearing its final season as major changes sweep across the daytime TV landscape. Following the announced endings of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and Sherri's "Sherri," Hudson's program is reportedly under intense scrutiny.

A television source told The U.S. Sun, "Jennifer's team is panicking that they will be next on the chopping block after the news about Sherri and Kelly. And truth is, there does not seem to be much of a future for 'The Jennifer Hudson Show.'"

An insider also remarked that the show has not been able to generate much interest since its 2022 launch, apart from a few times when it went viral.

Production expenses are reportedly very, and the range is estimated between $350,000 and $600,000 per episode. The main reasons are reportedly Hudson's salary, the crew, high production standards, and celebrity appearances. On the other hand, podcasts or livestream interviews can attract viewers at a much lower cost.

Even amid uncertainty, Hudson's team insists the show is not officially canceled. A spokesperson told NewsNation, "It is inaccurate to state that 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is canceled. We are actively producing Season 4. We are currently in the midst of our clearance process, and there is strong support for the show's return. Historically, our renewal announcements have come later in February, consistent with our current timeline."

The program has seen measurable success.

According to The U.S. Sun, for the 2025-2026 season, it was the only daytime show experiencing year-over-year growth, up 11% among women 25-54 and up 1% among adults 25-54.

The Spirit Tunnel segment, where guests dance onto the stage accompanied by singing staffers, has been a major digital driver, making it the most followed daytime series on TikTok and Threads.

Still, sources privately warn that strong demos and viral clips may not be enough to ensure the show's survival.

According to Rob Shuter wrote on his Substack, "Yes, demo ratings show year-over-year growth, and the show is a social-media powerhouse. But sources privately admit that solid demos and strong digital performance are not be enough to secure a return in today's unforgiving daytime TV climate."

Behind the Scenes: Emotions Run High

Shuter described the mood among Hudson and her staff as "heartbroken."

One insider said, "She really believed in this show," while another added, "This wasn't her choice. She wanted to keep going."

Staff reportedly share in the frustration, given the abrupt end of a show that has cultivated an authentic, joyful brand.

Industry observers point to a larger trend affecting daytime TV. "The economics just don't work anymore. Daytime talk is collapsing fast," a network insider told Shuter.

An insider added, "It's just filler space until the network figures out how else it wants to use its air time. The show is on its way toward a cancellation and most likely won't get picked up for another season after this year. If it does, that will be the last renewal."