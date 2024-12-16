The famous Hollywood "haunted" mansion previously belonging to Britney Spears and Brittany Murphy has been listed for almost $18 million.

The "Baby One More Time" singer previously shared her experience of feeling unsettled by "negative energies" in the mansion, prompting her to sell it to Murphy in 2003 for $3.85 million.

Murphy received the property fully furnished.

Murphy spent her last moments in the estate before passing away within its premises on Dec. 20, 2009. Shortly after, her husband, Simon Monjack, also met his end at the same mansion.

The "Clueless" actress, who was only 32 at the time of her death, died from untreated pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication caused by a mix of prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

Now, Realtor.com has reported that the luxurious residence is described as having undergone a remarkable transformation in a listing on Zillow, with a new exterior design and other enhancements that have breathed new life into the property.

The listing is being managed by David Parnes from Carolwood Estates, a former cast member of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, with an initial price tag set at $17,995,000.

The ownership of the alleged haunted mansion changed multiple times after Murphy's death.

In 2020, the current proprietors acquired the property.

Following the tragic passing of Monjack, his mother, Linda, raised alarms about the presence of "extensive mold" in the vicinity, explaining in a 2013 interview, "All I know is that before Simon's death, he was having hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin."

In 2010, the medical examiner's office had dismissed the theory.

Both Murphy and Spears sensed an eerie presence at the mansion.

In an episode of the "We Need to Talk About Britney" podcast from February 2021, Spears' makeup artist Julianne Kaye shared a memorable incident that led her to leave the residence.

"[Spears] calls me . . I had my friend do reiki healing on her," she revealed

Kaye continued, "He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax."

"He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in... and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy," Kaye recounted.

Upon realizing the severity of the situation, Kaye mentioned that the singer decided to leave the mansion, seeking solace at the Casa Del Mar hotel instead of returning to her home.

"She goes, "I know you're gonna think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy," she recalled. "I know what I saw. I know what I felt.'"

Murphy also frequently voiced her unease around her husband, indicating that something felt wrong in their mansion.

In a Jan. 2011 article by The Hollywood Reporter, Monjack revealed that Murphy made efforts to steer clear of their residence.

"She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house," he shared. "Every time we would drive up Sunset, Britt would say, 'Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?'"

He added, "I'd say: 'Honey, you've got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We're going to stay in it.'"