Britney Spears has tied the knot again — but this time, to herself.

The "Lucky" songstress took to Instagram on Sunday, October 20, where she shared a video of her wearing a white wedding dress. In the clip, which has received over 200K likes, shows Spears looking at a camera and posing, all while wearing a white, lace veil.

"The day I married myself ... Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done !!!," she penned in the post's caption.

The video was posted with Sting's track, "Fields of Gold" (1993).

Spears, 40, finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari in March, following his August 2023 filing, citing "irreconcilable differences." The split was reportedly smooth, thanks to an "ironclad prenup" that settled their assets and property.

Back in September, the 30-year-old was spotted on an outing with a mystery blonde at a dog park in West Hollywood. The two seemed close, sharing playful moments as they spent time together while Asghari's Doberman, Porsha, ran around the park.

In a video obtained by 'TMZ,' Asghari and his companion sat in the enclosed play area.

As they left the park, the former fitness trainer playfully slapped the woman's rear end and pulled her in by the waist. The pair walked closely together as they exited the park, with Asghari guiding her with his hand on her back.

After their separation, Asghari retained custody of Porsha, a dog he had purchased for Spears, 42, in 2021. Spears, meanwhile, kept her other four dogs, including an Australian shepherd and a Yorkie. The couple had tied the knot in June 2022 after dating for almost six years, but their relationship came to an official end in July 2023.

In other Spears' news, the singer will soon end child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

'ENSTARZ' reported Spears and Federline's original child support order details how Spears' payments will cease on Jayden James' 18th birthday or when he graduates from high school — whichever is later.