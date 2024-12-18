No 10-step skincare routine for Euphoria actor Colman Domingo.

During his Actors on Actors feature for Variety opposite Kieran Culkin, the two get into aging, in which Culkin prompts the question, "You moisturize?" Domingo's response? "I'm Black."

The revelation came after Domingo revealed that he was older than Culkin, sharing he's currently 54 years old. Culkin, 42, couldn't believe it, assuming Domingo was at least ten years younger. Domingo shared that he "maintains well," while nodding to his Black heritage helping to preserve his youth.

Fans loved their exchange, with one Reddit user commenting, "ok I didn't know I needed them to be in a buddy film until now." Another Reddit user added, "Honest to goodness, I could watch these two talk about ANYTHING!" While Domingo is currently promoting Sing Sing, Kieran is promoting A Real Pain, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Domingo and Culkin's Actors on Actors interview isn't the only one going viral. During Ariana Grande's opposite Paul Mescal, the Golden Globe-nominated actress spoke about Wicked's infamous press tour: "[We're] insufferable, yes. Horrible. It's bad. The most annoying."

Selena Gomez also made a shocking statement while sat down with Saoirse Ronan, revealing that she deemed herself "too old" to be a pop-star. "I definitely think my strong suit is probably acting. But one thing I'm proud of in music is being able to tell a story — my favorite songs are mostly ballads, and they're very transparent and honest. But I think I might be a little too old for the pop-star life. I'm genuinely so happy to just be in this new era of my life, because in a lot of ways, it's just the beginning," she said.